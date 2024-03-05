Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,434. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

