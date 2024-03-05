Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.49. The company had a trading volume of 631,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,876. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

