iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. 754,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $173.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

