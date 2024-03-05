U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

