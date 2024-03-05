AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,408,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,648,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

