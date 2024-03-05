Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,523.02 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $19,523.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00614012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00218934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00153171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,872,960 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

