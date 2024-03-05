Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $8,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 115,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,362. The company has a market cap of $968.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 473.68%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

