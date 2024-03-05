KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after purchasing an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. 2,110,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,080. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

