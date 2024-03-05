Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 318,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

