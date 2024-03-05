Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $9.08 on Tuesday, reaching $374.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.93. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $386.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

