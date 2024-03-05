Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,354 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Ichor worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,682. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

