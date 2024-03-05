QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in QCR by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QCR by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $964.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.57 million. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

