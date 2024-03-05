Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

