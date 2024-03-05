Kenfarb & CO. Sells 200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,053,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119,886 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 60,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

