Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $535.75. 217,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.95. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

