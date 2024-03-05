Kenfarb & CO. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Kenfarb & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 1,509,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,956. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

