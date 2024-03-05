Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $11.11 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

HD stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.75. 1,802,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,967. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.38.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.