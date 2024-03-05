Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

