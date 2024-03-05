Kenfarb & CO. Sells 1,680 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth $370,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 116,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.44.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

