Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

ROP stock traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,525. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.