Kenfarb & CO. Has $260,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 1,187,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,341. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

