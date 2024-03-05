Kenfarb & CO. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.24. 818,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

