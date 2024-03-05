Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lowered by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,383. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

