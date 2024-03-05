Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 13,727,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,850,438. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

