Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,841 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Avista worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. 330,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

