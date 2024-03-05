Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Regal Rexnord worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $143,144,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 251,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -197.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

