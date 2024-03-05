Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 8,026.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,816 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Globus Medical worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,488. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

