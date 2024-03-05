Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 225,064 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 506,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $61.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

