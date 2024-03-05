Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,664 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. 79,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,939. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

