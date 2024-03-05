Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.21), with a volume of 73100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
Orchard Funding Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.
Further Reading
