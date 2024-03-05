Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $18.75 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.