Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.60

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 5298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Metals One Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.02.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

