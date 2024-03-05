Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Uniserve Communications Trading Up 183.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

