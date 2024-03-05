Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.69

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 260756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 168.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

