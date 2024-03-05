Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CyberArk Software worth $18,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $14.04 on Tuesday, reaching $250.89. 663,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,759. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

