Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.56

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 8409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Investment Fund

About Gulf Investment Fund

In other news, insider Patrick Grant purchased 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80). Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

