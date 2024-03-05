Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. Approximately 37,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 178,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

