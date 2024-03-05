Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 16,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,369. The company has a market capitalization of $293.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

