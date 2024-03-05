Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $321.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 28.64 ($0.36), with a volume of 6987103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.76 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of £267.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.58.

In other news, insider David Hobbs purchased 980,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($261,321.93). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

