essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 403964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

essensys Stock Down 13.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.56. The company has a market cap of £14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

essensys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.