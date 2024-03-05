C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 6.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 6,255,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,942,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

