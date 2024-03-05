Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 9.4%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. 1,643,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,121,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.