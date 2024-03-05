Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 9.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. 1,643,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,121,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

