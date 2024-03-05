Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 2109238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

