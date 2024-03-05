Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Drops By 5.4%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecovyst by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

