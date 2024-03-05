Investors Purchase High Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 121,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 68,008 call options.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 15,355,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in JD.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

