Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Drops By 5.5%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 982,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.