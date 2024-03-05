Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,906,200 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 5,195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,512,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
