Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Decreases By 5.5%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.0 %

FHI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,971. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

