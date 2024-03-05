DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 329,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
