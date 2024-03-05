KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 99,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,343,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.08. 3,155,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.48. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $516.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

